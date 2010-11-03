How to Clean an OXO Salad Spinner

By Andrea Drinkard Updated March 22, 2022
If your family members tend to be herbivores, the OXO salad spinner can be a useful tool for quickly cleaning and drying salad greens and herbs. The spinner basket is similar to a colander and rests inside a clear bowl that doubles as a serving container. Because the spinner basket is porous and salad leaves potentially cling to the holes, cleaning the gadget requires a bit of time and patience.

Tip

To prevent warping, place all spinner components in the top rack of the dishwasher and choose a short cycle.

How to Clean an OXO Salad Spinner by Hand

Step 1: Add Soap to the Salad Spinner

Pour a generous amount of liquid dish soap into the salad spinner. Use a soap that fights grease to eliminate remnants of oils and salad dressing from the spinner basket and bowl.

Step 2: Add Warm Water

Run warm water into the spinner until it is at least half-full. Place the lid of the salad spinner on the contraption.

Step 3: Spin the Basket

Quickly push the pump down repeatedly to make the spinner basket spin within the bowl. Spinning the basket in the water while emptying loosens food remnants and forces them out of the basket.

Step 4: Remove Water

Allow the spinner basket to come to a stop. Pour water out of the salad spinner.

Step 5: Wash Entirely and Then Rinse and Dry

Press button to remove underside of the clear lid for cleaning. Wash both pieces of the lid with standard dishwashing liquid, then rinse and set aside to dry.

Step 6: Clean With a Sponge

Dampen your sponge. Add a small amount of dish washing detergent if desired. Swipe the sponge around the salad spinner basket, concentrating on any remaining food particles that are stuck in the holes of the basket.

Step 7: Rinse and Dry

Do a final rinse to remove food particles and dish soap from the spinner basket and the bowl. Dry all pieces of the salad spinner and the two separated lid pieces.

How to Clean an OXO Salad Spinner in the Dishwasher

Step 1: Disassemble the Lid

Take the spinner basket out of the clear salad bowl and disassemble the clear lid.

Step 2: Run the Dishwasher

Place all contents, including the lid, basket and bowl in the top rack of the dishwasher. Run the dishwasher on a normal cycle, using standard detergent.

Step 3: Dry the Spinner

Dry all components of the spinner entirely when the dishwashing cycle is complete, either by hand or through the dishwasher's drying feature.

Warning

Do not fill with water past the rim of the spinner basket because it can overflow when the basket begins to spin.

There is risk of mold accumulation in any small appliance with multiple parts if moisture remains in small crevices. Turn all pieces upside down to allow any excess water to drain, then air dry for at least two hours before reassembling.

