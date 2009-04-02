How to Sew Bath Towels

Making your own bath towels can be fun, especially if you want a custom size and color. It is simple to do, and for the person who loves to sew, this project can be fast and time-effective. Homemade bath towels make perfect gifts for holidays, weddings, baby showers, and house-warming parties. They are always needed and always used by those who receive them. You can also make your own hand towels and wash cloths using the exact same method, just cut at different sizes.