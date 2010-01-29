Maybe you spent decades cultivating the perfect record collection, but you're all about Spotify now. Maybe you inherited a family member's cherished record collection but don't share their musical tastes. Or maybe you just went through a brief retro phase because you thought it would be fun to use a record player, but now you're over it.

For whatever reason, a lot of us have old vinyl records sitting around collecting dust. Clearing them out should free up some valuable space in your home, and passing them on in a useful or sustainable way would be a win-win. There are several options for how to dispose of old vinyl records — but alas, they'll ultimately end up at the landfill. At least there are some crafty (or lucrative!) ways for you to get those dusty records off your shelves.

Can I Recycle My Old Vinyl Records?

We all want to do our part for the planet by recycling as much as possible, but tossing things into your recycling bin sometimes does more harm than good. The practice of "wishcycling," or recycling things that you hope can be reused, creates extra work in recycling facilities. Sometimes, legitimate recyclables will end up being sent to the landfill because too much nonrecyclable stuff was mixed into the same load. Vinyl records are an example of something that people might wishcycle.

You might notice that your records are made of plastic and assume you can dispose of them in the same way you recycle milk jugs and other plastic containers. But not all plastics are created equal. There are seven numbered categories for this material. Things like milk jugs and plastic bottles are often made from #1 or #2 plastic, which can be recycled.

Vinyl records are made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), aka #3 plastic. While PVC can technically be recycled, it's not something that most recyclers are equipped to do. So, it's very unlikely that your municipal recycling service will accept vinyl records and other #3 plastics in your recycling bin. Reach out to the waste removal service that collects your curbside bins for specific guidance.

Can I Recycle Old CDs? CDs are made primarily from polycarbonate plastic. CDs also have coatings made of other materials, which makes them complicated to break down and process for reuse. That said, some electronics waste recyclers do accept CDs, so check the website for your municipal recycling service to look for options in your area. Check whether plastic CD cases are accepted for recycling in your area too, as this differs from place to place. There are also mail-in services that accept CDs for recycling. But once you weigh the literal costs of shipping these organizations your CDs and the environmental costs of shipping that package, this method probably doesn't make sense unless you have a substantial number of CDs to recycle.

How to Reuse Your Old Vinyl Records

If you can't recycle vinyl records, you can at least repurpose them. Upcycling your old records into whimsical and/or practical home decor lets you appreciate your vinyl collection in a way that doesn't require a turntable. These are just a few ideas for craft projects made using old records.

‌ Create wall art. ‌ There are tons of ways to display vinyl as art. Put your favorite records in square shadow boxes to hang up around your space. Paint the frames of the boxes themselves to tie into the colors of the record's label. Or, paint vinyl records with different colors and create a big ombre or rainbow mural with them. If you have a lot of old record albums to get rid of and want to make a bold statement with them, you might even try covering an entire accent wall with them. (Talk about appropriate decor for a home music room — you can't help but be inspired by all the great artists around you!)

‌ Create wall art. ‌ There are tons of ways to display vinyl as art. Put your favorite records in square shadow boxes to hang up around your space. Paint the frames of the boxes themselves to tie into the colors of the record's label. Or, paint vinyl records with different colors and create a big ombre or rainbow mural with them. If you have a lot of old record albums to get rid of and want to make a bold statement with them, you might even try covering an entire accent wall with them. (Talk about appropriate decor for a home music room — you can't help but be inspired by all the great artists around you!)

‌ Cut out coasters. ‌ This is the perfect way to repurpose records that you really love but that are too scratched to be played. You'll find tutorials online, but making coasters is as easy as heating records in a low oven until they just start to warp in shape. (Obviously this project requires close attention, or you'll end up with melted PVC all over your oven!) Holding the warm record with an oven mitt, use scissors to cut out just the center of the record. Glue a piece of cork or felt to each cooled coaster.

‌ Make a cupcake stand. ‌ Did you know you can buy a hardware set to make your own tiered cake stands? Considering vinyl records already have holes in the middle, this is a project that comes together in just minutes. You don't want to eat food directly off old records, but it's a fun and retro way to serve cupcakes and wrapped treats.

‌Create bookends.‌ All you need for this project is a hair dryer or other heat source. Heating the vinyl until it's soft lets you bend one half of the record over a table edge to create a 90-degree angle. (Online tutorials will walk you through this process.)

How to Sell Your Old Vinyl Records

Even if your vinyl collection doesn't include rare pressings that are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, it could include some valuable records that are worth selling. One way to assess the value of a record is through Discogs. Find the catalog number and/or barcode on the album itself and search for it in Discogs' database. Then, look for the album's statistics section to find out how much that same record has sold for on the site in the past. This will give you a general idea of what your collection is worth.

Places where you might find record collectors and/or music fans to buy your vinyl (assuming the records are in good condition) include:

Discogs

eBay

The VinylCollectors subreddit

Local record stores

Do I Need to Clean My Old Records? Before selling or donating your old records, take a few minutes to make sure they're in top condition. Run a dry microfiber cloth over vinyl to remove dust and debris, followed by a damp microfiber cloth; just steer clear of the middle of the record. If you're going to keep some of your collection for future listening, you might also want to invest in a cleaning kit or even a spin record washer to deep clean the grooves.

Donate Your Old Vinyl Records

Donating your records could be the best option if they're not worth enough to justify the effort it takes to sell them. Donating also makes sense if you don't need the money and just want to share your favorite records with people who might not otherwise have access to that music.

Places you might look to donate old records include:

Salvation Army thrift stores, Goodwill, and other charity shops

Nursing homes and hospices, especially if you have older music

Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or a local "freecycling" group

Used record stores

Friends who are planning to hold garage sales in the near future

Throw Away Old Vinyl Records If Needed

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker See More Photos

Sometimes, records are too scratched for anyone to use them, and you've already tackled all the DIY projects you want to. If you can't sell, donate, or upcycle vinyl records and your local recycling service won't accept them, the only thing left to do is throw them away. But before tossing them in the trash, remove and recycle paper album sleeves and inserts with the rest of your paper recycling.

Sending albums to the landfill isn't ideal, but it's also unavoidable when you've run out of more sustainable options for how to dispose of old vinyl records. At least you'll know you did everything you could to get rid of them responsibly!