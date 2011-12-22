How to Convert a Camper Pedestal Dinette Table Into a Bed

Camping is a popular pastime for families. A selling point for many people when camper shopping is how many people the camper or RV can sleep. Due to campers' limited space, utilizing every square foot is a necessity, so many features in campers serve more than one function, like the pedestal dinette table. If you are new to camping or staying in a recreational vehicle, you may be unaware that most dinettes serve a double purpose. You might be wondering, "What is a dinette bed?"

A dinette camper bed is a booth-style table that converts into a bed. Typically, these beds are anywhere from 35 x 64 inches to 50 x 80 inches. During the day, the table functions just like any table — it's great for meals or getting some work done — and at night, it converts to a bed. While you may need to check with the owner's manual for the exact conversion process, all pedestal dinette tables function about the same.

How to Convert a Camper Pedestal Dinette Table Into a Bed

Step 1: Clear Off the Dinette Table

Clear the table and benches of anything that could get in the way while you are removing the tabletop and the pedestals.

Step 2: Remove the Tabletop

Remove the tabletop and set it off to the side. It is important to note that some pedestal beds have safety levers that need to be released before you can remove the table. You need to pull on the lever to release it. It could be helpful to have two people perform this step: one person to lift off the table and another to hold the legs steady.

Step 3: Remove the Pedestals

Remove the pedestals. Some camper dinettes may have one, and others might have two. No matter the number, they all need to be removed. The pedestals might need to be pulled a little harder than you think. Grasp and pull straight up and then set aside.

Step 4: Place the Tabletop in the Seat Area

Lift up the cushions on the seat benches. There should be a lip into which the tabletop slides. Make sure that the tabletop is in both of the lips and pushed back to the wall.

Step 5: Place the Cushions on Top of the Table

Arrange the cushions from the dinette seats on the tabletop. Cover the now-converted bed with bedding or a sleeping bag. To make it even more comfortable, consider purchasing a mattress topper.

