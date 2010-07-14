How to Donate Furniture for Pickup on Long Island

You can't move in new, stylish, and more comfortable furniture until you make space for it. Whether you're getting rid of kitchen cabinets or an old sofa, donating your furniture items can be a tedious task, especially if you have to figure out how to fit awkward items inside your car to drop them off somewhere. On Long Island, some hamlets and towns will allow you to set out furniture once a week for recycling pickup. However, you can also donate furniture with a pick-up-for-free service.

One of Long Island's many nonprofit organizations can come to you to pick up your well-loved, gently used furniture items. All you have to decide is which cause you wish to support.

Salvation Army Furniture Donation

The Salvation Army is a charitable organization with international reach. It stems from the universal Christian Church, and the organization's mission is to help those who have fallen on hard times without discrimination. Its mission extends to veterans, human trafficking victims, prison services, elder support, and financial services for those in poverty.

You can schedule a free pickup service for your donated furniture by calling 1-800-SA-TRUCK (1-800-728-7825). This is one of the few charitable organizations to which you can also donate a gently used mattress as long as it's unsoiled and intact.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul extends from the Catholic Church to help those in need. Its assistance is available to anyone, religious or not, and could come in the form of material, emotional, mental, or financial support. To donate furniture for pickup for free, call (516) 746-8250 if you live in Nassau. Call (631) 858-0380 if you live in Suffolk.

Furniture for Habitat for Humanity

Your previously loved furniture can breathe new life into your immediate community. Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk resells gently used furniture items to the community at a discount, and all proceeds go toward building high-quality and affordable homes in the community.

You can easily donate and schedule a pickup service by clicking the orange "request a pickup" button on its website. Its current wish list includes:

Kitchen cabinets.

Refrigerators.

Tile.

Washers and dryers.

Furniture for Angela’s House

You could convert old furniture into assistance for children with medical needs in the Long Island community. Angela's House is a nonprofit company that supports families of special-needs or chronically ill children. Your furniture can make a real impact through the Everyday Wishes program. Proceeds from the Angela's House Home Store cover grant requests from special-needs families for materials, supplies, or services that are not covered by insurance.

All furniture picked up by Angela's House Home Store must be in clean, salable condition. So it can assess the quality of your donation, send an email to freepickup@angelashouse.org with photos and your name, address, and phone number.