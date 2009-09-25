How to Clean Unfinished Wood

Unfinished wood is often used as flooring or furniture because it lends a lovely rustic look and instantly makes your space look cozy and worn-in (in a good way). To keep your unfinished wood looking great, however, you must clean it properly. Cleaning unfinished wood is a little more involved than simply mopping it or wiping it down the same way you clean your other household surfaces. Porous and sensitive, unfinished wood can get damaged from standard cleaning methods. But keeping it clean is crucial for preventing stains and surface damage. Here's the right way to go about it.