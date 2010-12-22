A wet mattress can grow mold , mildew, and other harmful pathogens. Depending on what soaked your mattress, it may or may not be safe to dry and keep using it. It is, therefore, essential to know if you should dry your wet mattress, and if so, how to dry a wet mattress quickly.

If your mattress was rained on or saturated by urine, a burst water pipe, an overflowing tub or sink, or drinks and food, then it is probably safe to dry. If the wet mattress is covered in sewage overflow or groundwater flooding, then it must be tossed. You should also discard any wet mattress that is completely soaked or has remained saturated for longer than 48 hours since that gives bacteria and mold enough time to get a foothold. Any wet mattress that isn't easy to dry or shows signs of existing mold growth should also be tossed.