How to Clean Upholstery Without Water

Before setting out to clean your upholstery, it's important to read the care tag to see what the manufacturer recommends. While some upholstered furniture can be cleaned with a mild detergent or household products, like water or vinegar, some will require dry cleaning. If you've found yourself with a piece of dry-clean-only furniture in need of cleaning, you may decide to handle the task yourself rather than calling in a professional dry cleaner. Learn how to clean your upholstery without using water or a water-based product.