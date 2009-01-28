How to Stop a Smoke Alarm From Beeping

Image Credit: Highwaystarz-Photography/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

A beeping smoke alarm gets on your nerves quickly, but that noisy alarm may be trying to tell you something. Smoke alarms often beep or chirp when something isn't right. The issue could be anything from a dying battery to a malfunction in the alarm's components. It's even more frustrating when you can't tell which alarm is making the sound. Look for a red flashing light to identify the culprit. Instead of ignoring the beeping or disconnecting the alarm, get to the root of the problem so this essential safety device functions properly.

1. Check the Battery

If the battery doesn't fully power the smoke alarm, it can't function properly. A consistent beep that happens every 30 to 60 seconds may be a sign the battery is dying. If you notice an inconsistent sound, check the battery to make sure it's installed correctly and that the connector is secure. Something obstructing the battery can also cause an issue. Make sure the battery has full contact.

The battery can be an issue even on a hardwired model. If your backup battery is low, your hardwired smoke alarm may beep until you change the battery.

2. Clean the Sensing Chamber

Dirt inside the sensing chamber can cause the smoke alarm to make sounds even when there isn't smoke. The dirt can interfere with the sensor, which can cause intermittent chirps or false alarms. Check the cleaning instructions for your alarm before you try to remedy the situation. If you have a wired alarm, use the circuit breaker to shut off power to the device while you clean. Take off the cover to reveal the inside of the alarm. You can use a vacuum cleaner with an attachment on the hose to gently suck dust and cobwebs from the unit.

3. Consider Environmental Interference

Environmental factors sometimes cause smoke alarms to beep. Humidity, steam or extreme temperatures can cause intermittent chirping. If you have a smoke alarm in an area like a garage or attic that isn't heated and cooled, extreme cold or heat might interfere with the alarm. Those temperatures can make the battery unable to reliably power the alarm, which can cause beeping. A smoke alarm in the main part of your home might beep after a sudden increase in temperature due to cooking or another cause.

4. Reset Hardwired Units

Hardwired smoke alarms may need a power reset to stop the beeping, even if you replace the backup battery. Press the reset button to see if the alarm simply needs to reset. You can also shut off the power to the unit to reset it. Turn off the power to the unit by switching off the corresponding breaker in the home's breaker box. Leave the power off for a minute or two. When you flip the power back on, listen for additional beeping. The simple reset may be enough to cure the beeping. Press the test button after resetting to make sure everything is working correctly.

5. Say Goodbye and Replace It

If your smoke alarm is 8 to 10 years old, that beeping may be a sign it's time to replace the unit. You can check for the manufacture date on the back side. Over time, the components that make the smoke alarm work start breaking down and may not function correctly. Even if the unit isn't that old, the beep may mean it's malfunctioning in some way. If you've checked out other possible causes for the beeping without luck, you may simply need to replace the entire unit.