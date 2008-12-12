How to Reset a Home Alarm System

One in every four U.S. homes has a security system . Alarm distributors often provide free installation to homeowners with a monitoring and service commitment. When that commitment ends, however, many homeowners resort to using their alarm system locally – not tied to a central monitoring or police/fire alert service.

Homeowners occasionally find it necessary to reset their home alarm system. This can occur for any number of reasons, including a power outage or brownout, the need to change the alarm unit backup battery or the purchase of a new home with no knowledge of the password. When homeowners contact an alarm company for help, they are often told that the company will not reset their system unless they purchase a service or monitoring contract, often a costly proposition.