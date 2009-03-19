How to Install Metal Security Screen Doors

Step 2: Measure the Opening and Cut the Z Bar

Use a tape measure to measure the height of the door opening. Measure from the top inner frame (the header) of the door to the lower inner frame (the threshold). The Z bar is a piece included with the door purchase and will attach to the metal screen door. Wear safety glasses and gloves during the installation. Use a hacksaw to cut the Z bar to fit within the door opening. Do this by cutting the Z bar 3/16 inch smaller than the width of the door frame.