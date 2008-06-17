How to Cut a Doorknob Hole

Step 1: Mark the Centers of the Holes

Unpack the installation instructions that came with the lockset, and cut out the template with a pair of scissors. Fold the template around the edge of the door at the height you want the knob, which is usually in the center of the horizontal rail that separates the panels. Tape the template to the door so the center is about 36 inches off the ground and mark the centers of the lockset and barrel hole by making an indentation with the tip of a spade bit. Remove the template when you've made the marks.