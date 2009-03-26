How to Heat a Blow-Up Swimming Pool

Image Credit: Carlos G. Lopez/Moment/GettyImages

With summer rolling around, a blow-up swimming pool might be just the affordable option you're seeking to keep you and the kids cool. Fun-in-the-sun relaxation can be made better when you add a comfortable and economical blow-up pool to the occasion, maybe even just to dip your toes and enjoy some downtime after work while watching the kids play in the pool.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Filling the pool with tap water will be cold and uncomfortable after you give it a good cleaning or initially set it up. The kids, though shivering and with purple lips, may not mind, but you might want to make the water a little more bearable. A few quick ideas using a simple, inexpensive inflatable pool heater or some items from around the home can put the right color back in your children's lips.

Advertisement

Set Up the Pool

Every pool has its own specific instructions for setup. A blow-up pool may be as simple as inflating it with a bellows or electric air pump. Either method is great for setting up the kiddie pool. So break out the manual, blow up that pool, and fill it in a sunny area per the pool's instructions.

Advertisement

Let It Warm Naturally

Adding some warmth to a blow-up pool is pretty simple. One slow, energy-efficient method is to let the warmth of the day do the work. You can simply fill the pool with tap water in a sunny area and let it warm up over time. The water will acclimate to the air temperature fairly quickly. Fill it in the morning and it should be warm by the time the heat of the day is upon you. The downfall might be that it will also cool down just as quickly.

Advertisement

Use an Inflatable-Pool Heater

Another great way to cut some time and maybe even raise the temperature above air (ambient) temperatures is to let the sun do it using a solar sun ring. The idea is to have the solar sun ring float on top of the water while the sun shines on it. This will heat the water by the process of conduction and insulate it so that you limit the loss of any temperature gained with an additional perk of keeping the water from evaporating. You will need one ring for every 50 square feet of surface area. One should do the trick for most kiddie pool applications. Once you have achieved the temperature you desire, simply flip it over and it will insulate and prevent evaporation.

Advertisement

Use a Hot Water Outdoor Spigot

Some outdoor spigots are actually capable of attaching one hose for both hot and cold water. These outdoor spigots are a great addition to any home, not only for adding warm water to your blow-up pool but also to use for other outdoor hot water needs. For example, giving the dog a bath with warm water is much more enjoyable for you and the dog than with cold water alone.