How to Paint Pool Coping

Pool coping, or the top rail of a pool, can be made of a few different materials. The most common materials are PVC, aluminum, and steel. Some in-ground concrete pools can have precast coping stone, flagstone, or even brick. These types of stones can easily be pressure washed or lightly acid washed, bringing back their luster. PVC is not usually painted, but other materials will require a slightly different technique to restore an unsightly top rail.

Steel can be a troublesome coping around a pool. Steel rusts very easily because of its iron content, and iron will rust, causing corrosion. This is a chemical reaction of iron, oxygen, and moisture. A pool with steel coping has all three. The good news is that it should only be surface rust because that is primarily where the oxygen is. Removing the rust and using an inhibitor, like naval jelly or any other rust inhibitor, will slow or stop the corrosion process. Sealing the steel from oxygen with a good rust-preventing paint will prolong the life of the steel. As with using any types of chemicals, be sure to read and understand the safety precautions and protect any surfaces you do not want to damage.