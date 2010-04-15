How Much Does It Cost to Install an In-Ground Rectangular Pool vs. a Curved Pool?

In-ground pool projects are very extensive and require a much larger budget than their simpler above-ground cousins. However, a true in-ground pool is also much longer-lasting and more attractive in the landscape. Shape is one of the most important considerations in designing a pool. Whether you choose the more linear, geometric shape of a rectangular pool or the more organic shape of a curved pool will have an impact on the cost.

Cost of Rectangular Pools

Rectangular pools are much simpler than curved pools, because of their straightforward angles. If homeowners wanted to build a concrete pool themselves as an extensive DIY project, a rectangular pool would be the most likely option because of its simplicity. This same simplicity makes it less expensive when hiring a contractor to build the pool for you, or when choosing a premade vinyl or plastic pool insert that is then placed on a foundation in the ground. Costs can vary extensively depending on the type of pool, but you will probably spend between $37,000 to $66,000 to have a pool installed. For a DIY project, rectangular pool inserts typically cost between $8,000 and $16,000.

Cost of Curved Pools

Curved pools have more challenging angles and tend to be more expensive because of this higher difficulty. It is very difficult to created a curved pool using common building materials, so most homeowners buy inserts or hire professionals. Costs here can vary based not only on the size but also the shape of the pool. Kidney-shaped pool inserts typically start at about $10,000, while a lagoon-style pool insert can run from about $11,000 to $18,000.

Building Materials Required for Pools

The building materials used also make a large difference in cost. A pool kit that comes with the necessary plumbing, along with the plastic or fiberglass-based pool insert, is probably the least expensive option, with most of the cost difference lying between the sizes and shapes of the pool. Industrious and experienced homeowners may be able to build a concrete rectangle pool themselves, but for a curved pool, a shotcrete or gunite contractor will probably need to be used, and these specialized skills can easily cost thousands of dollars more.

Landscaping Materials Add to Cost

Patios also affect the cost of an in-ground pool. A simple one-foot wide layer of tile around the pool can cost hundreds of dollars, and exponentially more as the patio base widens. Many homeowners find that the patio cost is close to that of the pool itself. Patio materials, such as concrete, flagstone or brick will also affect the cost. Fitting tile around a curved pool will take more time and expense than a rectangle pool.

Homeowners should also be aware that common extra features can add significantly to the cost of the pool. This includes decking, special lighting, recreation options such as water slides, and any special plumbing features.