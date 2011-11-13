How to Troubleshoot Hot Tub LED Lights

Image Credit: ExperienceInteriors/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Lighting provides a feeling of warmth, and mixing that sensation with a hot tub can help improve your mood while releasing muscle tension. LED lighting has been a game changer in the hot tub industry. Unlike incandescent lighting, LED lighting lasts a long time and can change colors, which helps mental health. While the hot tub relieves the physical stress of a long, hard day, the LED lighting can help with the mental stress of that same tough day. Troubleshooting hot tub LED lights can be simple without adding too much stress, getting you back to washing away a physically and mentally challenging day.

Removing the Skirting

Not all hot tubs are the same, but all have skirting that hides and protects the controls and electrical connections. Behind the skirting is where you will find connections that are vital to troubleshooting hot tub LED lights. Your owner's manual will provide some insight on how to operate the controls for not only the LED lights but also for the hot tub. For safety, you will want to either unplug or shut off all power sources to the hot tub.

Locate the screws that secure the skirting. These will typically be either Phillips or square drive screws and will be located on the same side of the hot tub as the hot tub controls. Starting at the outer edges of the skirt panel or corners of the hot tub, remove the screws, moving toward the center of the panel. This may require an assistant to help support the panel and keep it from dropping. Set the skirt panel on a flat surface with the outer surface facing up. This will keep the outer surface from getting scratched. Hot tubs may have some insulation that will need to be carefully removed or simply moved out of the way to gain access to the vital hot tub controls. Typically, this insulation is tucked into a lip on the top and bottom. Take note of how the insulation is installed so you can reassemble it after successfully troubleshooting the hot tub LED lights. Locate the owner's manual. Find any troubleshooting information in the manual that may help. After successfully troubleshooting the hot tub lights, reverse the removal of the skirting.

Checking the LED Light Connections

After familiarizing yourself with the manual and controls, if you still haven't gotten the LED lights to work, it is time to shut off the power to the hot tub and start poking around at the wiring connections. Starting at the control panel, look for any loose connections. These connections will be simple plug-in-style connections.

Gently press on the connections on the back side of the control boards. Some of these connections may have loosened. You can also reseat the connection by unplugging and replugging any connections. Do not force the connections together. They should simply plug in. Some connections will have some form of alignment built into the plug to make sure the connections are made properly. Restore the power to the hot tub and check for positive results.

If Some LED Lights Are Not Illuminated

In some instances, not all the LED lights in the hot tub will be illuminated. This may be due to a loose connection at the light itself, or the light may have worked its way out of the LED light holder. Gain access to the light in question by removing any skirting and looking at the connections. Check to see if the LED light simply fell out of the holder that supports it and put it back in.

When to Call a Hot Tub Technician

Things like blown fuses, stuck relays, faulty switches, or transformer issues will require a call to the local hot tub technician. Blown fuses can be replaced with the same-size fuses, but this may be an indication of a more serious problem. Circuit breakers can be reset, but again, this may be an indication of a more serious problem. Transformers decrease the voltage as per safety requirements and can be replaced by a hot tub technician. Sometimes, it is just better to reduce your stress and call in a professional.