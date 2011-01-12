How to Change the Oil in a Craftsman Snowblower

Step 1: Prepare the Engine

Run the snowblower engine until it is out of gasoline and comes to a full stop. If you are changing oil after five hours of operation or during the snowblowing season and you plan to run the machine again rather than store it, run the engine for a few minutes in order to warm the oil. Stop the engine and pull the rubber boot from the spark plug by grasping the boot and pulling it gently. This helps guard against accidental start up.