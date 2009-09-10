How to Fix a Hole in the Roof

Perhaps high winds blew a tree branch onto your roof with enough force to make a hole, or perhaps you made a hole yourself when you removed an old satellite dish or antenna. Whatever the reason for the hole, it has to be fixed posthaste, or you'll have a nasty situation in the attic the next time it rains, not to mention that a sizable hole is an invitation for small animals and birds to enter the attic.

This is a job you can DIY if you have basic carpentry skills, but you'll be working on the roof, and that's a hazard in its own right. Don't attempt this repair yourself if the roof is icy or very steep. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration defines a steep roof as any roof with a slope exceeding a pitch of 4:12, which means it rises 4 inches for every foot of horizontal distance. That's a workable slope for anyone with the right equipment doing the job in good weather, but holes in roofs with slopes much greater than that should be repaired by professionals, especially in wet or icy weather.