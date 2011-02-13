Delta Kitchen Faucet Troubleshooting

Whether it's leaking, the valve is stuck, or something just isn't working right, when your Delta kitchen faucet isn't in operating correctly it can be frustrating. Before doing any faucet repair, you should troubleshoot the problem to find out exactly what is wrong. Faucet troubleshooting involves locating where the problem is coming from, and that is something many homeowners can do without having to call a plumber. Once you are ready for your faucet repair, you'll need Delta faucet parts, which can often be purchased in a kit, along with a few simple tools.