How to Adjust Grohe Faucets

Grohe designs sleek, upscale and innovative faucets for both the kitchen and bathroom. Some Grohe faucet features can be adjusted for optimal use or to troubleshoot problems that arise over time. For example, you can adjust or replace the cartridge inside the faucet if leaks occur in the base, handle or spout. A Grohe flow restrictor can also require adjustment or cleaning if water doesn't flow out of the faucet in the right spray pattern or with enough force.

Adjusting or Cleaning a Grohe Cartridge

You may need to adjust, clean or replace the cartridge if your faucet leaks or the handle proves difficult to turn. Accessing and removing a Grohe cartridge requires a different procedure based on the design of the faucet. But no matter the design, start by turning off the water supply to the faucet.

For a typical Grohe bathroom faucet, a decorative cap covers a screw in front of the handle. Use a flat-head screwdriver to pop the cap off and remove the screw. Lift the handle straight up to remove it, and use the screwdriver again to pop off the decorative ring below the handle. Use a wrench to loosen and remove the nut holding the cartridge in place and lift the cartridge out.

For a typical Grohe kitchen faucet like the LadyLux, start by turning the handle into the upright and "on" position and then push down to remove the handle. Next, twist the cartridge cover counterclockwise until it comes all the way off. Use a Phillips-head screwdriver to remove the two screws securing the cartridge in place and then pull the Grohe cartridge 46048 off completely.

Adjusting a Grohe Flow Restrictor

Grohe faucets have a flow restrictor or flow rate limiter in the spray head, which prevents the water from flowing out at full force. Kitchen faucets commonly feature adjustable flow restrictors, which change the way the water comes out (spray versus stream, for example) with the push of a button. If your kitchen faucet's flow restrictor stops working properly, water may come out as both a spray and stream or the Grohe adjustable flow rate limiter won't switch between the different output options.

Start by removing the spray head completely in order to easily access the flow rate limiter. Grohe faucets come with a special key (you can buy it separately if needed) that allows you to remove the flow restrictor. Use the tab on one side of the key to pop off the inner ring. Then, flip the key over and use the round "wrench" to twist and pull the flow restrictor.

If the restrictor is soiled (such as from calcium deposits), scrub it clean and reinstall it. If the problem persists or seems to be related to a malfunctioning adjustment button, the entire spray head may need to be replaced. Fortunately, you can order a new spray head by visiting Grohe's website and finding the exact part to fit your faucet model.