How to Adjust Water Temp on Delta Shower Faucets

Anti-scald faucets allow homeowner adjustment of the maximum hot water temperature. Lowering the hot water temperature saves small children and the elderly from accidentally turning on hot water only and burning themselves. Among the anti-scald faucets on the market, Delta manufactures a Monitor series of bathroom shower faucets that allow varying degrees of maximum hot water output.

Delta Shower Cartridges

Delta Faucets has a shower cartridge identifier that includes most of the Delta shower cartridges that are in use today. Delta tub and shower faucets are made so they keep the hot water temperature within 3.6 degrees F, so that no one in your household will experience a sudden change in water temperature if someone else flushes the toilet or turns on the dishwasher.

Delta thermostatic tub and shower faucets are built with TempAssure valves, while pressure balance tub and shower faucets are built with Delta Monitor valves. Both types of Delta shower faucets feature an adjustable handle limit stop. These need to be properly set, and when they are, this ensures that the temperature of hot water won't rise above a preset level.

To Get Started

Setting the adjustable handle means following some directions. Remove the handle or centerpiece of the control knob, depending on what type of faucet you're adjusting. Delta Monitor Series 1700 and 1800 faucets require that you place a small flat screwdriver in the center of the temperature control knob and pry the plastic centerpiece off.

Series 1300 and 1400 faucets require that you place a small Phillips screwdriver on the screw in the center of the faucet handle, turn the screw completely counterclockwise to loosen it, then pull the screw straight out. Pull the centerpiece or handle straight off and set it aside. Don't lose the screw.

Adjusting the Handle

Grasp the rotational stop dial in the center of the faucet with a thumb and forefinger. The rotational stop has a plus and minus marking and has several teeth that turn to adjust the temperature.

Turn the rotational stop dial clockwise to decrease the hot temperature by 2 degrees Fahrenheit for each tooth if your faucet is a 1700 or 1800 series. For a 1300 or 1400 series faucet, turn the dial counterclockwise one tooth to decrease the temperature 6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Turn the rotational stop dial counterclockwise to increase the maximum hot temperature 2 degrees for each tooth on a 1700 or 1800 series faucet. For a 1300 or 1400 series faucet, turn the dial one tooth clockwise to increase the max hot temperature 6 degrees.

Replacing the Handle

To replace the handle on a 1300 or 1400 Delta series faucet, first turn the water on in the shower and let it mix the hot and cold water together. The mixing unit in the Delta shower faucet starts with cold and then adds hot water. Let the water run for about two minutes.

Then turn the faucet control clockwise to the hottest position for one minute. Place a thermometer in a plastic cup and fill it with the hot water. Observe the maximum hot temperature and make adjustments as needed. To prevent scalding, do not exceed 120 degrees.

For a 1700 or 1800 series faucet, to replace, verify the water outlet temperature, and snap the temperature knob into place.