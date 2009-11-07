How to Clear Well Water After Pump Replacement

During a well pump replacement, the water system gets disturbed and may be contaminated by dirt and microscopic organisms. At this point, the system needs to be sanitized and flushed. Most companies will clear your well for you as part of the contract after replacing a well pump. If your contract falls short or you replaced the pump yourself, it's best for the health and safety of your whole household to take this important step. This can be a time-consuming process, but it's not too difficult for the average DIYer.