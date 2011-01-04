How to Remove a Moen Monticello Bathroom Faucet Handle

Image Credit: gzorgz/iStock/GettyImages

If your Moen Monticello bathroom faucet handles have seen better days, you can remove them for a deep cleaning or total replacement. However, the Moen Monticello faucet is an older model that doesn't seem to have been designed with DIY repair in mind. With some versions, you may need to loosen the entire faucet assembly to remove the escutcheon.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Remove Moen Monticello Faucet Handle

Remove the Moen Monticello faucet handle trim by placing a strap wrench around the base of the handle and twisting it counterclockwise. Once the main part of the handle is off, use tongue-and-groove pliers to grip the handle escutcheon and twist it counterclockwise to remove it.

Advertisement

Note that some older Moen Monticello faucets have handle escutcheons that will not come off until the C-clips or retaining clips are removed, which cannot be done without loosening the entire faucet assembly.

Remove Moen Monticello Faucet Spout

Start by locating the stopper rod under the sink. It is connected to a lever via a small setscrew. This should loosen by hand when turned counterclockwise. Pull the rod completely out of the faucet from the top.

Advertisement

For the next step, you'll need a 5.5-millimeter hex key. Insert the longer side of the hex key into the hole on top of the faucet — the same one where the stopper rod had been — until it is firmly seated in the screw head beneath. Twist the hex key counterclockwise to loosen the screw. The faucet handle will lift straight off when the screw is loose enough, and the escutcheon will lift off as well.

Advertisement

Loosen the Faucet Assembly

When the faucet spout has been removed, you'll see a second screw located in front of the first screw. Using the 5.5-millimeter hex key, loosen this screw. You should notice the faucet cartridges wobbling as the base plate loosens from the sink below.

If you had to leave the handle escutcheons on, you should now be able to pull up the handle stems, slide down the escutcheon and reveal the C-clips.

Advertisement

Remove the C-Clips

All that remains to remove at this point is a C-clip on each of the handles. Once both of the clips are removed, the entire faucet assembly will fall through the holes to the floor below. If there's a chance the floor or the water supply pipes could be damaged when this happens, take some time to rig up a system that will hold the faucet up when the C-clips are removed.

Advertisement

For example, you can tie a piece of all-purpose twine to the base from under the sink, feed the end through the faucet hole (the faucet should be loose enough to push it aside and send the twine through) and tie it securely to something like the towel bar. If there's nowhere to tie the end of the rope, ask a helper to hold it taut for now.

Use a screwdriver to pry off the C-clips. If they won't budge, spray WD-40 to loosen the connection. Slide the escutcheon up and off the valve stem to finish removing the Moen Monticello handle trim.