How Do I Install Plumbing for a Shampoo Sink?

Shampoo sinks are standard fare in beauty salons, as they are comfortable for both the client and the beautician. Installing plumbing for a shampoo sink, like most other plumbing, is a fairly straightforward process of attaching the sink assembly to the existing rough plumbing. A shampoo sink, after all, is just a larger, differently shaped sink, often equipped with a vacuum breaker.

Getting Started With Installation

In order to install your sink, you will need the following supplies:

Level Plumber's putty Pipe wrenches Screwdriver Silicon

Hair Salon Plumbing Requirements

The same plumbing standards apply for this sort of sink, and most such sinks are installed at 31 inches in height. Plumbing in a shampoo sink is a job for a licensed, insured plumber and should not be done by someone who is not licensed. Shampoo bowl rough-ins can be complex for the average DIY-er.

Read the manufacturer's instructions that come with every sink assembly. Familiarize yourself with the components. Count the pieces and lay them out on the floor in the order you will install them to make sure all pieces are included before beginning the assembly.Assemble and mount the fixture to the bowl. Check the fixture attachments and match them with the available sink holes to make sure you have a matched fixture and bowl. Follow the enclosed instructions.

Salon Shampoo Bowl Installation

Mount the spray hose connector to the fixture tailpiece if your assembly did not come with a vacuum breaker. Plug the two holes with plastic, fitted plugs, capping off these two portals.

Install the included vacuum breaker next. Remove the nuts and washers from the pipes. Thread the breaker pipes through the holes of the sink bowl. Slip the washers back onto the pipes of the vacuum breaker. Screw the nuts back into place, but do not over tighten, securing the vacuum breaker to the bowl.

Attach one end of the fixture hose to the inlet side of the vacuum breaker assembly. Connect the other end to the fixture's tail piece. Mount the spray hose connector to the outlet side of the breaker assembly. The breaker assembly is now attached to the bowl and plumbing.

Next Installation Steps

Use a stud finder or hammer to locate the wall studs. Mount the sink's holding bracket 31 inches from the floor. Use a level to make sure the bracket is level when it is installed.

Align the bolt holes of the bracket with at least two wall studs. Cut holes into the bracket if the bracket holes do no line up with wall studs. Do not mount the bracket into drywall.

Adding the Drain Assembly

Install the drain assembly. Squeeze out plumber's putty onto the top of the drain hole. Press the strainer into the hole firmly until the putty oozes out around the strainer. Attach the sink to the wall on the mounted bracket, then install the lower bracket, if included.

Place the softer fiber washer down over the strainer assembly from underneath, then screw on the nut firmly, but do not over tighten. Screw the gasket and tail piece to the strainer assembly. Check for level, tighten the bracket bolts, connect the hot and cold lines and seal the sink to the wall with a bead of silicone.