Galvanized piping has been used for water supply lines in the past and is mostly found in older homes. In time, galvanized piping corrodes. This corrosion reduces the amount of water that flows through the pipe and makes breaking a connection between a threaded galvanized pipe and a galvanized fitting difficult. Since galvanized pipe is threaded, you need to turn the it from the fitting and then turn the fitting to remove it from rest of the galvanized plumbing. To loosen a corroded galvanized fitting, you will need a little help from a loosening agent.
Things You'll Need
Pipe wrenches, two
1 1/2-inch pipe, 2 feet long
How to Remove a Galvanized Pipe Fitting
Step 1: Shut Off the Water
Turn off the water that flows through the section of pipe you'll be working on.
Step 2: Apply Penetrating Oil
Spray penetrating oil on the area where the threaded galvanized pipe enters into the galvanized fitting you need to remove.
Step 3: Loosen the Pipe Union Nearest the Target Fitting
Locate the union on the galvanized pipe that is closest to the galvanized fitting you need to remove. Place one pipe wrench on the union's locknut and the other pipe wrench on the union's retaining nut. Loosen the union by turning the pipe wrench on the retaining nut counterclockwise while you hold the locknut in place with the other pipe wrench. If there is no union close to the fitting you need to remove, proceed to Step 3. Otherwise skip to Step 4.
Step 4: Cut the Pipe Entering the Fitting
Put on your safety glasses, then use a reciprocating saw to cut the piece of galvanized pipe entering the fitting to be removed.
Step 5: Hold the Fitting in Place
Hold the galvanized fitting in place with one of the pipe wrenches and place the other pipe wrench on the loose piece of galvanized pipe entering into the fitting.
Step 6: Turn the Pipe Wrench to Remove the Pipe
Turn the pipe wrench on the loose piece of galvanized pipe counterclockwise to remove the pipe from the galvanized fitting. If the pipe does not turn, slide the 2-foot-long piece of 1 1/2-inch pipe over the handle of the pipe wrench to gain leverage over the corroded galvanized pipe.
Step 7: Remove the Pipe From the Other Side
Move the pipe wrench that was on the loose piece of galvanized pipe onto the pipe on the other side of the fitting that you need to remove; then turn the pipe wrench remaining on the galvanized fitting counterclockwise to remove the pipe fitting. Use the 1 1/2-inch pipe, as described in Step 5, to help you remove the galvanized fitting if you cannot turn the fitting with just the pipe wrench.
C.L. Rease
C.L. Rease , based in Texas, has been a professional construction and outdoor writer since 2003. His articles have appeared in The News-Press, a local Southwest Florida newspaper and a small Southwest Florida fishing magazine. Rease served a four year apprenticeship to become a union sheet metal journeyman and earned a construction management degree from Florida State University.