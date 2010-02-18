How to Remove a Galvanized Pipe Fitting

Galvanized piping has been used for water supply lines in the past and is mostly found in older homes. In time, galvanized piping corrodes. This corrosion reduces the amount of water that flows through the pipe and makes breaking a connection between a threaded galvanized pipe and a galvanized fitting difficult. Since galvanized pipe is threaded, you need to turn the it from the fitting and then turn the fitting to remove it from rest of the galvanized plumbing. To loosen a corroded galvanized fitting, you will need a little help from a loosening agent.