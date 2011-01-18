How to Adjust a Home Water Pressure Regulator

Tip
Adjusting the pressure regulator too high can cause faucets to leak and rupture. Typical household water pressure can range between 40 psi to 70 psi.
The home water pressure regulator reduces the amount of water pressure entering the home from a municipality. Depending on your location and distance from the municipal water source, incoming pressure can range from 80 pounds per square inch (psi) to 150 psi. The pressure regulator reduces that pressure so damage and leaks do not occur within the home. All pressure regulators have some form of adjustment. In many cases, a slight turn of the main screw will make all the difference in the world.
Check with your neighbors to see if they are also experiencing low water pressure. The municipal water source may be experiencing temporarily low pressure on the entire system. This may save you time in having to readjust the device later.
Locate the pressure regulator on the incoming main water line. Typically the brass, bell-shaped device is positioned near the water meter. Note the long screw going through the top center of the bell shape. Next to the brass housing is a lock nut securing the adjustment screw in place.
Fit the jaws of the crescent wrench over the lock nut. Turn the wench in a counterclockwise direction to loosen the nut. Do not turn the nut far, it only needs to be loose.
Position the jaws of the wrench over the top nut of the adjustment screw. Turn the screw in a clockwise direction to increase the water pressure and a counterclockwise direction to decrease water pressure.
Make the adjustment one or two full revolutions at a time. Open a water faucet to test the pressure. Allow the water to run for a minute. Readjust the regulator as needed. Tighten the lock nut back into position when the adjustment is complete.
