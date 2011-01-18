How to Adjust a Home Water Pressure Regulator

The home water pressure regulator reduces the amount of water pressure entering the home from a municipality. Depending on your location and distance from the municipal water source, incoming pressure can range from 80 pounds per square inch (psi) to 150 psi. The pressure regulator reduces that pressure so damage and leaks do not occur within the home. All pressure regulators have some form of adjustment. In many cases, a slight turn of the main screw will make all the difference in the world.