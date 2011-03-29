How to Clean Paint Off Screens

Even if you take your time taping off your screens, accidents happen, and you might discover a stray drip of paint here and there. Catching the paint splashes early while they're still wet is the best-case scenario, but, with a little more work, you can also get off dried paint and still save the screen. Strong detergents and solvents can help to clean the window screens, but they can also soften the screen material, so it's always best to start gentle and work up to stronger chemicals if necessary.