How to Stain Wicker or Rattan Furniture

Wicker and rattan are fashionable yet timeless additions to any home. As well as buying wicker and rattan furniture new, you can easily find it second-hand. You just might need to spruce it up a bit before putting it on display in your home. Staining it with dye is a good approach.

Wicker and rattan are grasses, which don't have the same permeability as wood, so you may not get the results you expect when applying stain. Stain basically consists of pigment suspended in a solvent -- much like paint -- and if the pigment can't penetrate, it remains on the surface where it dries and eventually gets rubbed off. If you want to darken the color of wicker or rattan furniture, you'll get more even results if you use a dye, which has better permeability. You can't brush dyes easily, though; it's better to spray them.