How to Fix a Jetted Tub

Jetted tubs are a luxurious and therapeutic addition to any bathroom. However, they do require additional maintenance and more upkeep when compared with a conventional bathtub. When it comes to troubleshooting a jetted tub, there are some basic checks you should conduct. There are several simple repairs you might be able to make on your own too.

Jetted Tub Basic Repairs

With all of the usual conventional components of a bathtub, jetted tubs also have a water intake, also known as a suction plate, that sucks the water toward the pump, which then redirects the water to the jets. The pump's motor can be set to different speeds to determine the pressure at which the water is expelled through the jets.

If the tub won't start, make sure that power is running to it. If that's not the issue, then the air switch or the pump may be responsible. Press the switch and listen for a "click." If it makes a sound, it has no problem generating enough air to flip the switch. If it makes no sound or if it hisses, then it's likely that the switch's diaphragm is damaged and air is leaking.

If that is the case, then the switch will need to be replaced. To remove the tub's air switch, you may need to reach underneath the tub through the crawlspace and twist off the securing nut from beneath with a wrench. Once the switch is removed, the new switch can be installed per user instructions. Test beforehand whether the new switch will work by connecting it to the pump with the air tubing.

Troubleshooting Jetted Tubs

Fill the tub with water and check for leaks. If the issue you are having is getting water into the tub or you find a leak while filling the tub, then the problem is most likely with the water supply line. Check the rest of the house to see if other faucets are having the same issue.

Once the tub is full, try running the jets again and check to see if water levels decrease. Look for leaks around the pump, under the crawlspace or in the basement. Usually, a leak means an issue with the pump. Since not all tubs allow easy access to the pump, it's best to call in an expert for these repairs.

If the button works and there are no leaks, but water still won't pump into the tub, then the issue could be with the jets. Check the outer ring on the jets. Rings turned to the right are inactive. Turn to the left and test the tub. If that is not the issue, then the jets might be clogged.

Maintaining a Jetted Tub

Listen to the air pressure of the jets. If pressure sounds low, use a drain snake to unclog the jet and clear the pathways. If the jets are not clogged, then they may need to be replaced.

To remove a jet, all you may need to do is twist it off; however, some jets may require a wrench, while others may have specific instructions, so consult the user manual first. Measure the jets to ensure the replacement is the right size and install it according to the instructions.

Monthly cleaning of your tub can decrease the chances of jets clogging. Fill the tub with water and add 1/2 cup of bleach and 1/8 cup of liquid dishwashing soap. If the manufacturer of your tub advises against bleach, use 2 cups of vinegar instead. Run the jets for five to 10 minutes so the solution can circulate and clean the jets and the tub surface.