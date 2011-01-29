How to Oil a Hunter Ceiling Fan

The Hunter Original ceiling fan is the only fan manufactured by Hunter that needs oil to lubricate its bearings. It is made of cast iron, and the design dates to 1906. There are actually two Hunter Original models: one for indoor use and another for outdoor installations. When you put in a Hunter Original, you must add oil to the reservoir, or you will damage the motor. If you should move the fan to another location, you may need to oil the fan again. The fan does not use up oil the way a vehicle does, and rarely, if ever, will you need to add oil.
Video of the Day
Things You'll Need
Newspaper
Old sheet or tarp
How to Oil an Indoor Hunter Ceiling Fan
Step 1: Shape a Pipe Cleaner
Prepare a pipe cleaner to check the oil level in your indoor Hunter Original ceiling fan. Measure 1 inch from the end of the pipe cleaner, and make a 90-degree bend at the 1-inch mark. Measure 1 inch from the 90-degree bend, and make another 90 degree bend. Your pipe cleaner should look like a squared-off hook.
Step 2: Dip the Pipe Cleaner
Insert the pipe cleaner into the Hunter oil reservoir to check the oil level. To access the reservoir, stand directly beneath the fan and insert the pipe cleaner up and over the top of the switch housing, right against the motor. The switch housing hangs from the bottom of the fan and houses the speed switch for the motor.
Step 3: Check the Oil Level
Pull the pipe cleaner from the oil reservoir and inspect the end. If any oil is present on the tip of the pipe cleaner, do not add oil to the fan. If the pipe cleaner is dry, you must add oil to the Hunter fan, proceeding with the following steps.
Step 4: Cover the Floor
Spread newspapers on the floor directly beneath your fan, and protect any furniture with an old sheet or tarp to be safe.
Step 5: Add Ceiling Fan Oil
Add SAE 10 non-detergent ceiling fan oil to the Hunter Original. You can obtain ceiling fan oil at home-improvement stores and fan and lighting stores. Locate the oil-fill hole at the top of the motor. Place the tip of the oil tube in the hole, and let gravity draw the oil into the fan for about one minute. Do not squeeze the tube.
Step 6: Recheck the Oil Level
Use the pipe cleaner to check the oil level, as before. Add additional oil if necessary, and then turn the fan on to coat the bearings with oil.
How to Lube an Outdoor Hunter Fan
Step 1: Check the Oil Level
Check the oil level in your Hunter Original ceiling fan by unscrewing the oil-hole screw on the side of the switch housing. If oil does not flow from the hole, you must add oil to the fan.
Step 2: Cover the Floor
Spread newspapers on the ground directly beneath your fan, and protect any outdoor furniture with an old sheet or tarp.
Step 3: Add Ceiling Fan Oil
Remove the fan blade that sits directly above the oil-hole screw. Remove the screw, and tilt the fan at an angle sufficient to add SAE 10 non-detergent ceiling fan oil. Let gravity draw the oil from the tube for about one minute. Do not squeeze the oil from the tube.
Step 4: Recheck the Oil Level
Check the oil level again by releasing the fan, and let it hang straight from the ceiling. See if oil flows from the oil hole. Add additional oil if none flows from the screw hole. Replace the oil-hole screw, and then turn the fan on to coat the bearings with oil.