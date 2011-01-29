How to Oil a Hunter Ceiling Fan

The Hunter Original ceiling fan is the only fan manufactured by Hunter that needs oil to lubricate its bearings. It is made of cast iron, and the design dates to 1906. There are actually two Hunter Original models: one for indoor use and another for outdoor installations. When you put in a Hunter Original, you must add oil to the reservoir, or you will damage the motor. If you should move the fan to another location, you may need to oil the fan again. The fan does not use up oil the way a vehicle does, and rarely, if ever, will you need to add oil.