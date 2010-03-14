How to Refinish a Cultured Marble Vanity

Cropping up in bathrooms all over the country, cultured marble vanities are popular for their realistic appearance as well as their affordability. Cast from polymers in a combination of natural and synthetic materials, such as resins, pulverized stone, and actual marble, engineered stone is as gorgeous as it is durable and long-lasting.

With proper maintenance and upkeep, cultured marble vanities can last for years. Yet even with your best efforts, this man-made material is prone to superficial scratching and discoloration. If you've noticed that your vanity is looking a little dull, don't assume you're stuck with this lackluster countertop. You can easily polish out surface scratches that haven't gone all the way through the gel coat (typically 30 to 50 mils thick) by employing a fairly simple do-it-yourself method that can be completed in a matter of a few hours.