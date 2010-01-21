How to Clean Old Hinges

Old or antique hinges, doorknobs, and other door hardware can greatly add to your home's decor, especially if you have an older home or are trying to decorate with a retro theme. Brass hinges become tarnished over the years, almost taking on a greenish tint or sometimes appearing black. Silver hinges, too, can lose their brightness and shine over time, as can other metals. You can bring your door hinges, cabinet hinges, and other hinges back to life by cleaning them with a few basic supplies.