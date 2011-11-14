How to Troubleshoot a Payne Furnace's Blinking Lights

Like many new, high-efficiency furnaces, Payne furnaces come equipped with an internal diagnostic system that lets you know if the system is not running properly. When the diagnostic system of your Payne furnace encounters a problem, it will alert you by flashing a code through the use of the light-emitting diode, or LED, lights located on the furnace. By paying close attention to the LED display on your Payne furnace, you can be quickly notified of issues and can easily troubleshoot any potential problems as they arise. The LED lights are typically located on the front toward the bottom of the furnace where the controls are located.