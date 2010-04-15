How to Light a Gas Wall Heater

Gas wall heaters can run on natural gas or propane and can be vented or ventless. Vented heaters can be surface mounted or installed between the wall studs, the latter type being known as wall furnaces , and ventless heaters can be infrared or blue flame and can be either surface mounted or freestanding . No matter which type it is, though, a gas heater needs an ignition source, and it's almost always a standing pilot. To light the heater, you have to light the pilot.

Most contemporary wall heaters come with a piezoelectric spark ignitor for lighting the pilot, but if you have an older heater, you may have to light the pilot with a match. Either way, the starting procedure is more or less the same. After turning the gas control to "pilot," you press it in while you ignite the pilot flame, and you have to hold it in for a period of time after the flame ignites to allow the thermocouple to warm up. The thermocouple is a safety device that sends a signal to the gas valve to stay open once the pilot flame is burning, and if it's worn out and needs replacing, the pilot won't stay lit.