HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) baffles control the flow of hot or cold air throughout a structure's heating and cooling system. The baffle is a piece of metal slightly smaller than the diameter of the duct. The baffle controls how much air is pushed through the HVAC system. Baffles are designed to be adjustable, allowing greater air flow control and balance.
If the baffles are properly adjusted, or balanced, the system will operate at a more efficient level. The goal is to get the system to heat or cool more evenly. If the baffles are positioned incorrectly, it will take more time to heat or cool a room and create warm or cool areas. The longer an HVAC system runs, the greater the energy cost and less comfort. Use a few professional techniques to adjust the HVAC baffles, improving the efficiency of the structure's heating and cooling system.
How to Adjust HVAC Baffles
Step 1: Find Your Baffles
Locate the baffles. The baffles for most HVAC systems are located near the HVAC unit. In a residential structure, the unit would be located in the basement or the garage if there is no basement. Look for a series of large galvanized steel tubes coming from the HVAC unit.
Examine the sides of the tubing. There will be a threaded rod with a wing nut attached to it. At the end of the rod is a slot. A screwdriver is placed in the slot to adjust the baffle.
Step 2: Lubricate the Moving Parts
Lubricate the baffle. Place the non-toxic spray lubricant's nozzle in the gap between the threaded rod and the metal duct. Spray the rod and the threaded opening. There is an identical rod on the other side of the duct. Remember to spray that side as well.
Step 3: Position the Baffle
Adjust the baffle. The screw slot in the threaded rod's head indicates the direction of the baffle. If the slot is parallel to the duct, the baffle is completely open. Place a standard screwdriver into the slot. Turn the threaded rod until it is parallel to the duct. The baffle is now set in the open position.
Step 4: Adjust the Baffles on Vents
Adjust the vent baffles. At the end of each duct is a room vent. Opening the baffles won't improve airflow if the duct ends at a closed vent. The room vent can be opened or closed by adjusting a sliding switch on the side of the vent.
Set the vent's baffles to the open position by sliding the switch and watching the vent baffles. When the vent baffles are parallel with the vent's casing, stop adjusting the switch.
Step 5: Test the HVAC System
Turn on the heating or cooling system at the thermostat. Allow at least 10 minutes for the system to fully engage. The HVAC system takes time to start circulating air throughout the structure. After 10 minutes, hold a piece of paper over the vents. Try to get the system to heat or cool the entire home evenly during a cycle.
The air pressure from the vents will cause the paper to flutter, indicating that air is successfully passing through the ducts. If the air is not flowing through the vent, check to see if there is a second baffle in the duct-work near the HVAC unit or if the air filters are clogged. The filters are located on the HVAC unit. Follow the same procedures for adjusting any additional baffles. For best efficiency and comfort, the goal is to evenly distribute the heated or cooled air throughout the entire home during the cycle.
