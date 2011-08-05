How to Adjust HVAC Baffles

Step 5: Test the HVAC System

Turn on the heating or cooling system at the thermostat. Allow at least 10 minutes for the system to fully engage. The HVAC system takes time to start circulating air throughout the structure. After 10 minutes, hold a piece of paper over the vents. Try to get the system to heat or cool the entire home evenly during a cycle.

The air pressure from the vents will cause the paper to flutter, indicating that air is successfully passing through the ducts. If the air is not flowing through the vent, check to see if there is a second baffle in the duct-work near the HVAC unit or if the air filters are clogged. The filters are located on the HVAC unit. Follow the same procedures for adjusting any additional baffles. For best efficiency and comfort, the goal is to evenly distribute the heated or cooled air throughout the entire home during the cycle.