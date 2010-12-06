How to Use Backer Rod Caulking Material

Backer rod is a foam rope that fills a wide gap between surfaces to allow you to more easily fill the gap with caulk. Commonly, you use a backer rod to help bridge a gap that is 1/4 to 1/2 inches or more wide. There are two standard types of backer rods that are available to use depending upon the installation site. The caulking material used to seal the bridged gap depends upon the surface material, and most types are easy to apply.