How to Remove Paint From a Bathtub

Image Credit: ppa5/iStock/GettyImages

Redecorating a home is always exciting, and one thing that can drastically change a room is the color of the walls. When repainting a bathroom, a mess is practically inevitable, and paint can end up anywhere from your floor tiles to your bathtub. Removing paint from surfaces is not easy, which is why it is strongly suggested that you cover the surfaces you wish to keep clean. If paint does end up in your bathtub, don't panic, as there are removal methods to use depending on what the bathtub is made of.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Removing Paint From Acrylic Tubs

Regardless of what your tub is made of, the first thing to do when paint is spilled on the surface of a tub is to remove as much of the wet paint as possible. This is the easiest way to prevent paint stains since the paint has not had a chance to sit on the bathtub's surface. Once the excess paint has been removed, rinse the affected area with hot water. Avoid cold water, as this will make the paint set quicker, making the stain more difficult to remove.

After the hot water has had time to take effect, place a generous amount of liquid laundry detergent on the stain. If the stain is in a part of the tub that can be covered with water, it is suggested to fill the tub with water, allowing the laundry detergent solution to soak the stain over a period of a few hours. Once the allotted time has passed, rub the stain with a washcloth or soft sponge to avoid damaging the protective coating on the surface of the tub.

Small remnants of the stain may remain on the acrylic surface, and these can be spot treated with a mixture of baking soda and vinegar. The most important thing to remember is never to use a paint stripper or a harsh chemical cleaner on acrylic tubs, as this will damage the protective surface.

Paint on Porcelain Tub Surfaces

Paint removal from porcelain is different from acrylic. Porcelain is more durable than acrylic, so the methods that can be used to remove the paint spills are a bit more varied. Even though your porcelain tub will withstand chemical-based removers, if you used a water-based paint, try removing the paint spill with a cotton pad or clean rag and rubbing alcohol. Rub the stain strongly and if the paint begins to come off, then continue until it is completely gone. You can also use strong chemicals, like acetone, to remove the paint, but the bathroom must be well ventilated.

Advertisement

Removing oil-based paint is a bit more complicated and may require a stronger removal method. If you have wiped off the excess paint already but a small splotch remains, ventilate the room and apply a small amount of paint stripper to the area using a paintbrush. Remove yourself from the room and wait approximately 10 minutes. If the paint begins to bubble and crack, then remove the stripping agent and see if you need to apply a second treatment.

If you are trying to avoid chemicals on your bathtub surface, then you can let the paint dry and remove it by scraping it off. Since porcelain holds up well against scratching, you can get a plastic putty knife and gently work at the spot. It may take a bit of elbow grease, but it is a great alternative to the intense chemicals found in paint removers.