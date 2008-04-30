How to Glue Broken Porcelain Back Together

Step 3: Glue Piece by Piece

While regular superglue is often used to mend broken porcelain, it's not always the best glue for the job. You can buy special porcelain glue, which is more suitable for sticking broken porcelain and ceramics back together. It's a mixture of glue and epoxy (resin and hardener). It doesn't dry as quickly as superglue, so you can take your time and do a careful job.

Choose two pieces that need to be stuck together and remove any masking tape holding them together. Apply a thin line of glue along both broken edges and then hold them together. Follow any instructions on the packet about how long the pieces should be held together to create a bond. Repeat the process piece by piece, giving each piece time to somewhat dry before moving on. Porcelain glue can take up to 24 hours to dry completely, but there's no need to wait that long between sections. While you're waiting for the glue to set properly, replace the masking tape to keep all the pieces together.