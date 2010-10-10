How to Prevent Frost Heave in Fence Posts

When building a fence, proper installation is key to preventing frost heave in fence posts. Frost heave happens when water freezes in the soil and then the soil thaws out. The resulting pressure heaves the fence posts out of the ground over time. The best way to prevent frost heave in fence posts is to set them on a drainage bed prior to pouring the concrete. Plan where you want the fence posts and then call the utility companies prior to digging the first hole so they can mark where gas and electrical lines run.