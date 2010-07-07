How to Troubleshoot a Jetted Tub

Image Credit: Oppdowngalon/iStock/GettyImages

Soaking in a warm tub at the end of a tiring day at work or home can help relieve stress and relax tense muscles, but if you ease into your jetted tub and something's not working properly, your relaxation therapy may have to be postponed until you troubleshoot and solve the problem. To troubleshoot a jetted tub, you may want to reach for the user manual first and look for its troubleshooting section. Although you'll want to follow the manufacturer's guidelines for resolving issues with your particular tub brand, there are some common jetted tub troubleshooting items that you can add to your checklist.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Jetted Tub Won't Heat

Even before you fully immerse yourself, dipping a few toes in your jetted tub will alert you to cold water instead of the warm feeling you're expecting. If your jetted tub isn't heating the water, there are several remedies you can try before calling a technician.

If your home has experienced a recent power surge or power outage, you may need to head to the breaker box and check to see if the control for your jetted tub is turned to the "off" position. If so, simply turn it back to the "on" position. You may also have to reset the heater on your jetted tub by following the directions in your user manual.

Blockages in your tub's circulation system may also prevent the tub from properly heating. The fix may be as simple as cleaning or replacing the tub's filters. If there's an airlock in the water lines because the water supply was recently filled, you may have to call a plumber to resolve this issue.

Dirty, Cloudy or Foamy Water

If the water looks murky when you fill your jetted tub, it may be time to use a pH test kit to check the water. You may also need to clean or replace the filter cartridge, adjust the sanitizer level or drain the tub and give it and all parts a thorough cleaning.

If you notice excessive foaming, this may also be a sign that the water is out of balance, but it may also be a result of a buildup of soapy residue inside the jetted tub or a buildup of body oil or lotion residues. Use a product specifically labeled as a jetted tub cleaner or follow the recommendations of the manufacturer for a suitable cleaner.

If dirty water is a result of a buildup of residue in your jetted tub's plumbing system, call a professional plumber or a technician who is recommended by your tub's manufacturer to resolve this issue. If you access the plumbing system to try and fix this problem, you may void your jetted tub's warranty.

Advertisement

Problems With the Jets

If the jets in your tub are not working properly (or are not working at all), you may have a secondary issue on top of this primary problem. Although a mechanical problem may be the reason for faulty jets, worn-out gasket seals may cause water leaks. If you suspect there may be an electrical problem, call a certified electrician or manufacturer-certified technician to fix this problem.

To clean the jets, first disconnect power to your jetted tub by turning its corresponding breaker to the "off" position. If you're unsure or tentative about removing the jets yourself, which may also void the warranty, call on a repair technician for this work. Clean the jets with a soft toothbrush to dislodge debris, which may be clogging the jets.

Remove the worn-out gasket seals and use a silicone sealant applied to both sides of the replacement gaskets to create a waterproof seal before fitting them to the jets and tightening the jets in place.