How to Remove Water Stains From Cement

Lime-Away is corrosive. Keep the chemical away from metal surfaces. If you cannot use the chemical without it coming into contact with metal, limit the metal's exposure to no more than five minutes and rinse well with cold water.

Most concrete used in floors has lime added as one of its components. The use of Lime-Away literally absorbs some of the stained lime out of your porous concrete surface and may leave a chemical stain if not handled properly. Never allow Lime-Away to soak on a stain for longer than five minutes.