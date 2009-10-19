How to Remove Water Stains From Cement

Water stains form on cement when it is exposed to a continuous source of moisture, such as a leaky faucet, a flower pot, damp laundry or a leaky seal around a plumbing fixture. These stains result from a buildup of minerals found in most untreated water supplies. Mineral stains are difficult to remove using simple soap-and-water techniques but, luckily, there are two easily available options. Here's how to remove water stains from concrete.
Warning
Lime-Away is corrosive. Keep the chemical away from metal surfaces. If you cannot use the chemical without it coming into contact with metal, limit the metal's exposure to no more than five minutes and rinse well with cold water.
Most concrete used in floors has lime added as one of its components. The use of Lime-Away literally absorbs some of the stained lime out of your porous concrete surface and may leave a chemical stain if not handled properly. Never allow Lime-Away to soak on a stain for longer than five minutes.
Things You'll Need
Bottle of Lime-Away
Bottle of white vinegar
Stiff-bristled scrubbing brush
Water
Dry cloth
1. Apply White Vinegar
Apply undiluted white vinegar to the entire mineral deposit you are attempting to remove and allow the stain to soak for approximately 20 minutes. Apply a second layer of white vinegar and scrub the stain with a stiff-bristled scrubbing brush vigorously for at least two minutes.
2. Dry the Area and Repeat
Rinse the area clean with fresh, cold water and dab it clean with a dry cloth. Allow the surface to air-dry. If you can still see a light mineral deposit ring, repeat these first two steps before continuing with Step 3.
3. Use Lime-Away on Tougher Stains
Apply a generous amount of Lime-Away, as a last resort, to the mineral deposit if two attempts with the vinegar was unable to clear the stain. Lime-Away acts in a similar fashion to hydrochloric acid but with less danger. Allow the chemical cleaner to act on the stain for no longer than five minutes.
4. Dilute the Lime-Away Chemical
Put on a pair of vinyl gloves to protect your skin from coming into contact with the Lime-Away cleaner. Scrub the stain vigorously for about one minute, pouring cold water onto the stain while scrubbing to dilute the Lime-Away chemical. This dilution is necessary because Lime-Away itself can stain a surface if not diluted and rinsed off. Rinse the area well with water. Since Lime-Away can stain and discolor cloth, soak up the diluted Lime-Away with paper towels and discard according to directions on the bottle's label. Your stain should now be completely removed.
Tip
Repair any leaking plumbing fixtures or eliminate any other source of moisture you may be aware of to prevent further staining of your concrete surface.