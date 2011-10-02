How to Adjust a Gutter's Pitch

Image Credit: lolostock/iStock/GettyImages

Your gutters keep rainwater moving away from your home, but they only work well if they have the correct pitch. The slope helps the water run down the length of the gutters to your downspouts, where it can flow away from your home. Proper gutters help keep your roof, foundation, and landscaping in good condition. If your gutters aren't sloped properly, you can do some adjustments yourself to improve the water flow.

Understand the Correct Slope

When you look at your home, you likely can't tell that the gutters are sloped, but they need a slight pitch to help the water flow smoothly. Recommendations can vary slightly, but gutter slope is usually about 1/4 to 1/2 inch per 10 feet of gutter. If you have 20 feet of gutter and you're using a 1/2-inch slope, the difference between the two ends should be 1 inch. The end away from the downspout should be 1 inch higher than the end with the downspout.

If the pitch is too little, the water can move slowly or stand still, which can cause it to back up or overflow. If the pitch is too steep, the water can flow too quickly, causing the water to overwhelm the downspouts and potentially causing erosion.

Why the Slope Is Off

Sometimes, the gutter slope is off from the beginning if the gutters are installed incorrectly. Even if you hire a gutter company, the company could get the wrong slope from the beginning if it's not reputable. Gutters can shift over time even if they were installed correctly. Loose brackets can cause a change in the slope. Heavy ice and snow in the winter can also throw off the gutter pitch.

Using heavy-duty, high-quality gutters and having them professionally installed can prevent these issues. Secure gutter fasteners are also a key part of preventing slope changes. When you clean your gutters, check the fasteners to ensure they're tight and secure.

Inspect the Gutters

If your gutters are easily accessible, climb a ladder to assess their condition. Check the gutter brackets to see if they seem damaged or loose. Look for sagging gutters or damaged areas that might catch water.

You can also test the gutters to see if they're sloped well. Make sure the gutters are clear of debris. Then, dump the water from a gallon bucket down the gutter on the end away from the downspout. Watch the water to make sure it flows down the gutter at a consistent speed without pooling or stalling.

Tighten the Brackets

If the brackets seem loose or you have an area that seems to sag, get a screwdriver and tighten the screws for the brackets. This can help align the gutters and reposition them correctly. Once you tighten the fasteners, retest the gutters by pouring more water down them.

Adjust the Slope

If tightening the brackets doesn't do the trick, you'll need to correct the slope by removing and reinstalling or replacing all of the gutter fasteners. Start by removing the brackets and using a single screw to hold the stretch of gutter to the house. The screw should be in the center of the gutter. It holds the gutter piece in place while allowing you to adjust the pitch.

Now, you can swivel the gutters slightly to change the slope. Calculate the difference between the ends using the suggestion of 1/4 to 1/2 inch per 10 feet. When you get the proper slope, place another screw in the gutter to hold it at that pitch. Test the slope with a bucket of water and look at the gutters from the ground to make sure they don't look overly sloped. Once you're happy with the placement, secure the rest of the fasteners in place.

If you still have issues with the gutters working properly, contact a gutter company. There can be various factors pertaining to the correct slope that an expert can identify. A professional might also notice other issues with the gutters that are causing the problem.