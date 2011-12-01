Why Are My New Recessed Lights Blinking?

Image Credit: contrastaddict/iStock/GettyImages

Recessed lights are eye-appealing light sources that you can install throughout your home. Recessed lights are constructed as inserts in a ceiling, so the light bulbs are flush with the surface of the ceiling. They can be used as general purpose lights, border lights or spotlights that enhance architectural features. If you notice recessed lights flickering in your recent installations, there are several ways to examine and repair the problem.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Thermal Protection Switch

Evaluate whether your thermal protection switch, often referred to as a ​thermocouple​, is the cause of lights flickering and dimming in the house. A thermocouple is a tubular fixture that's wired between the line and load of a recessed light. Since the early 1980s, Underwriters Laboratory has required that all approved recessed lighting fixtures have thermal protection switches built into the fixtures.

Advertisement

This switch automatically turns a recessed light off if the temperature inside the fixture gets ​too hot​ and turns the light back on once the fixture cools. The switch prevents wire damage and alerts you that there could be an internal heat problem. Listen for the internal click of the switch to evaluate if overheating is the problem.

Advertisement

Light Bulb Wattage

Another potential cause of blinking recessed lights is ​excessive light bulb wattage​. If the light bulb in your recessed light has too high a wattage, then the bulb emits too much heat. The overheating triggers your thermal protection switch and causes the light to blink.

Advertisement

Remove the bulb and look at the ​labeling inside the recessed light housing​ to locate the maximum light bulb wattage specifications. Replace the light bulb with a lower-wattage bulb if it exceeds the limit. Use approved light fixture trims around your recessed lights to ensure that heat from the bulbs is properly contained.

Advertisement

Ceiling Insulation

Examine the ceiling insulation near your recessed lights. Some recessed fixtures known as IC fixtures can be ​smothered in insulation​. However, recessed light fixtures without IC designation must have a minimum of 3 inches of clearance between the fixture, the junction box, ballasts and insulation.

Advertisement

The National Electric Code requires that ​nothing be installed above​ the light fixtures that could trap heat or block air from circulating through the fixture. If insulation is too close to your recessed lighting, the fixture will overheat and trigger the thermal protection switch. As a result, your lights will blink off and on.

Advertisement

Loose Wiring Recessed Light Flickering

Loose wiring can cause intermittent flickering LED lights in fixtures. Turn off your circuit breaker and examine the wiring, or hire a professional electrician to ensure that your wiring is not loose or malfunctioning.

Recessed lighting installation requires you to connect white wires to white wires and black wires to black wires. When the wires are spliced together, they ​must be twisted​ in the same direction. Join the wires together with pliers, trim excess wire, and secure them with a wire nut. If the wires aren't properly spliced, tightened and secured, the connection between them can cause recessed lights to flicker and blink.