A good shower curtain rod should be both stylish and functional. It should hold up the weight of your shower curtain and be the right size for your tub/shower, but it should also fit in with the aesthetics of your bathroom. While shower curtain rods come in various shapes and styles, a curved shower curtain rod can be a great addition to your bathroom. Examine the pros and cons of curved shower rods so you can make an informed decision.

The Advantages of a Curved Shower Rod

A curved shower curtain rod bends outward, giving you more space in the shower. If your tub or shower already feels cramped, a curved shower rod can make it feel less so. Some rods can give you as much as nine or 10 inches of extra elbow room. Conveniently, this prevents the curtain from touching you while you're in the shower.

This type of rod is also great if you have a curved tub (in which case, a straight rod might not even fit it). Curved rods also add a decorative flair to your space, increasing the overall appeal of your bathroom. You have the option of purchasing a single curved rod or a double curved rod; the latter can be used to hang towels if desired.

The Disadvantages of a Curved Shower Rod

There are a few reasons a curved shower curtain rod might not be the right choice for everyone. Most notably, a curved shower rod juts out in a semicircle from the shower, so it does end up taking up valuable space. If your bathroom is on the small side, this type of rod may not fit.

Installation and removal of curved rods can be a little tricky too. Also, curved shower rods tend to be more expensive than straight rods.

How to Choose a Shower Rod

Considering that there are so many different types of shower curtain rods available, it can be helpful to know what to consider before buying one. Aside from shape, there are some other considerations:

​ Material: ​ Shower curtain rods are generally made of plastic or metal. Metal ones are more expensive but do tend to last longer.





​ Shower curtain rods are generally made of plastic or metal. Metal ones are more expensive but do tend to last longer. ​ Installation: ​ You have two choices here: tension or mounting. If you want to avoid drilling into the walls, get a tension rod; they're the easiest to install. Mounted rods involve drilling into the walls and installing mounts.





​ You have two choices here: tension or mounting. If you want to avoid drilling into the walls, get a tension rod; they're the easiest to install. Mounted rods involve drilling into the walls and installing mounts. ​Aesthetics:​ You don't want your shower curtain rod to stick out like a sore thumb. Consider getting a rod that's aesthetically well suited to your space.