How to Mix Paint to Make Midnight Blue

Midnight blue is a very dark shade of blue that might look black in some lights; it's considered the darkest shade of blue. You might want to use this shade of paint for a feature wall or to add accents to some parts of your home. It can sometimes be used instead of black as a dark neutral. If you can't find the exact shade of midnight blue paint you want at a store, it's possible to mix your own. Read on to find out what you need and how to do it.