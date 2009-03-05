How to Paint Wood Veneer

Wood veneer is created when very thin slices of wood---usually less than 1/8-inch thick---are glued on to wood panels or particle board. The veneer gives the surface a better appearance and makes it look like solid wood. Painting wood veneer is not hard. The key is prepping it correctly and using the right primer. A good paint job is not something that can be completed in a few hours. It usually takes several hours for each coat to thoroughly dry. For best results, take your time. This will ensure that the paint job lasts for years.