How Can I Be a Contestant for an HGTV Home Makeover?

After a night of watching HGTV home renovation shows, you may find that your own home feels a little outdated and worn at the edges. That may lead you to wonder how you can be a contestant for an HGTV makeover show. HGTV home renovation shows feature real homeowners, and the network frequently has casting calls for its popular shows and new renovation programs. Most of the network's home reno programs are filmed in a specific geographic area, so your location may be a deciding factor in whether you qualify for an HGTV home makeover.

How to Apply for an HGTV Makeover Show

Step 1: See Which Shows Are Casting Go to HGTV's casting page, Be On HGTV. Step 2: Select a House Makeover Show Read though the list of shows seeking homeowners to see if you qualify for any. Many of the casting calls are for specific locations, such as Toronto in Ontario, Canada, for ​Love It or List It​ or Orange County, California, for ​Christina on the Coast​. Other casting calls may be for homes described as "ugly," "shabby," or "desperate." Advertisement Step 3: Apply for a Home Makeover Follow the application instructions carefully. Each show has different rules for how to apply. Casting is handled by the production company that produces a specific show. Each production company requires different information and has a different application process. Step 4: Provide Photos of Potential Makeover Rooms Be prepared to submit photos of rooms in your home, especially popular renovation areas like the kitchen, primary bedroom and bath, and living room. Most applications also ask for photos of the homeowner and the other occupants. Advertisement Step 5: Prepare an Audition Video Have a video ready. Not every show requires a video with the initial application, but some do ask for a video tour of the home. Consider this an audition. Be energetic and fun — the kind of person you like to see interacting with the designers on these shows. Step 6: Wait for a Response Wait for the production company to contact you for more information. Advertisement

Appearing on an HGTV Makeover Show

Most home renovation shows require you to own the home you want to fix up, although a few work with people who plan to buy a fixer-upper. Depending on the show, you need a home renovation budget of at least $50,000 to $75,000. You must be willing to move out of the house for six to eight weeks while the rooms are being renovated.

You must also be willing to appear on camera for the show, and you may have to make yourself available for the camera crew on multiple days. For example, ​Love It or List It​ requires homeowners to be available for up to seven days of filming, all on weekdays spread over the six- to eight-week renovation.

Appearing on HGTV Homebuying Shows

If you just want to appear on HGTV and think it would be fun to do your home search on camera, ​House Hunters​ accepts homebuyers from all over the United States. Its sister show, ​House Hunters International​, films in multiple countries. Their casting calls are also listed on the Be On HGTV webpage.

Warning HGTV warns that fraudsters sometimes pretend to be casting for HGTV shows. If you receive letters or phone calls claiming to be from HGTV and asking for personal information, like bank account numbers, be wary. HGTV and the stars of its renovation shows never directly contact potential contestants. All casting is handled by the production companies.