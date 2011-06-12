Standard vs. Queen Pillow Dimensions

Pillows are a comfy place to rest your head after a long day, but deciphering the different sizes and styles can be confusing. If you're in the market to purchase new pillows, you'll want to know the difference between standard and queen pillow sizes. While they may seem similar, there are a few differences between the two.

Tip When choosing the perfect pillow size for your needs, you'll want to consider how you sleep (are you a side, back, or stomach sleeper?), whether you move around a lot, and the size of your bed.

What to Know About Standard Pillows

Standard pillows are 20 by 26 inches in size. This pillow size is the most common since it fits almost any bed size (although it may look small on a king-sized bed). Standard pillows are generally suitable for any sleeper and tend to last longer than larger-sized pillows, since the inside stuffing doesn't have as much space to shift around.

What to Know About Queen Pillows

Queen pillows are slightly larger than standard pillows, measuring 20 by 30 inches. Since they are longer, queen-sized pillows are great for those who tend to move around more in their sleep since they cover more space. If you have a king-sized bed but prefer not to pay the price for king-sized pillows, queen pillows are a great alternative, and they'll fill up the space more than a standard pillow would.

Tip Though standard and queen pillows vary slightly in size, you can use standard pillowcases with queen-sized pillows. If you like a slightly firmer pillow that provides a bit of elevation, using a standard pillowcase on a queen-sized pillow is the perfect way to achieve this.

Other Pillow Sizes to Consider

Along with standard and queen pillows, you can also find king-sized pillows. King pillows are 20 by 36 inches in size. Unlike standard and queen pillows, you'll need to purchase king-sized pillow covers for this size.

If you're looking for a longer pillow, especially for side sleepers or pregnant women, splurge on a body pillow. Body pillows on average are about 20 by 54 inches in size and offer extra support to the legs and hips during sleep.

Another typical pillow size you may see during your search is euro-sized pillows. These pillows measure 26 by 26 inches and are nice to use as backrests or decorative pillows. Since this pillow is larger in width than standard, queen, and king pillows, the cushion inside tends to wear down more quickly and may not be as supportive over time to your neck and head.

Tip After you decide on the size of pillow you want, you’ll also want to research the different fillings, including down, polyester, and memory foam, and decide which would be best for your sleeping style.