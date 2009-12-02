How High to Hang a Wall Clock

Pink wall clock above sofa. Image Credit: poligonchik/iStock/Getty Images

Several variables come into play when deciding the ideal height for a hanging a wall clock, including the height of your home's residents, the position of the clock and the type of clock it is. Eye level for the average height of people in the home suits a clock visible primarily from one room. A pendulum- or weight-driven clock requires plenty of space for the weights dangling beneath it, so this type of clock may be hung higher than eye level.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Position is Paramount

While eye level offers a general guideline for wall-clock positioning, it also depends on the layout of the room and surrounding rooms. A home with a fairly open floor plan benefits from a clock hung higher than eye level, so it is visible from multiple rooms or locations. In a small area such as a compact kitchen or separate dining room, the clock may be positioned slightly lower than eye level to reduce neck strain.

Advertisement

Hanging Basics

Hanging the wall clock requires securing it to a wall stud or wall anchor with a screw or nail. This ensures the clock stays in place even if vibration is an issue, as is the case with chiming clocks and cuckoo clocks. Weight-driven clocks especially require sturdy hanging and may be hung as high as 80 inches from the ground.