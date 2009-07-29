The Best Ways to Hang Crystal Prisms

Image Credit: Willard/iStock/Getty Images See More Photos

The best way to hang crystal prisms is by using a long-enough ribbon, monofilament fishing line, or string so that they spin and turn gently with the changing currents of air. For the full effect of their rainbow-like light displays, hang them in a place where they are exposed to the rays of the sun. As the crystal catches the light, it refracts and splits white light into the colors of the rainbow. But for a feng shui remedy for stale chi, look to other areas of the home to hang crystal prisms.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Tip Use fishing line to hang crystals when you want them to suspend them in mid-air.

Feng Shui Crystal Remedies

Feng shui practitioners suggest hanging crystal prisms in the home as a remedy for stale energy (chi) flow.

Instead of flat-shaped chandelier crystals, choose round crystals to keep the energy moving around its spherical shape.

Hang round, faceted crystals from 9-inch red ribbons or strings tied through the small hole at the top.

Place your crystal in a small hallway that has multiple doors that pull energy from the hallway, at the bottom of the stairs that open directly onto a main door, or in any place where the room's energy just feels stuck.

Hang feng shui crystals directly from the ceiling with a push pin the same color as the ceiling.

Advertisement

Crystal Prism Mini-Shade

Many people like to hang a crystal directly in a window where it will catch the light and toss rainbows around the room. But for an increased play of light, create a mini-shade of crystal prisms by hanging several of them at differing lengths from the top of the window frame. Attach fishing line through the holes in the top of the crystals and space them about 3 to 6 inches apart across the top of the window. Hang them at 3-, 4-, 5-, and 6-inch lengths from the top of the window trim and the same distance from one another to create a pattern that throws light into the room in its many splendid colors.

Advertisement

Dried Branch Sculpture

Here's an idea for an organic sculpture using branches and crystals. During the holiday season, you can paint the tree white and hang crystals from its branches.

Take an interesting branch configuration and set it in a round jar filled with glass beads. The beads hold up the branch so that it becomes a mini tree-scape. Drape small crystals from different branches. Add a small bird's nest or miniature birds from the arts and crafts store. Set the crystal-and-bird-covered tree in a location where it will catch the sun, which will play with it.

Advertisement

A Crystal Mobile

The gentle motion of a mobile plays perfectly with the light-casting qualities of crystals to create dynamic, ever-changing decoration.

Cut a circle of wood from a piece of plywood. Drill 18 holes through it that are large enough to accept a small black cord through the hole. Paint the wood base with shiny gloss black spray paint. Thread the black cord at varying lengths through individual crystals and through the base, where you will tie them off on the other side. Hang the crystals at varying lengths to create a graceful mobile of crystals. Attach the base directly to the ceiling in a light-filled location through anchor bolts or hang it from the ceiling by suspending it from three eye hooks spaced equally distant from each other on the base, threaded with three cords tied at the top.

Advertisement

Holiday Glimmer Crystals

For continuous holiday sparkle, thread 6-inch red, green and gold ribbons through a variety of crystals in different shapes and sizes, tied in a small bow at the top. After hanging the Christmas lights onto the tree, strategically place the crystals near the lights where they will lightly spin and pull the colors. For the children and to create a full effect, turn off the lights in the room — except those on the tree — to watch the colors spin across the walls and ceiling of the room.

Tip Keep crystals bright and shiny by cleaning them with standard window washing products; wipe dry with a soft, lint-free cloth. Avoid using paper products or putting crystals into the dishwasher, as they can become scratched this way.